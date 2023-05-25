Intracom Telecom implementeaza un proiect de supraveghere maritimă și de monitorizare a traficului naval în nordul Mării Egee, în Grecia

Intracom Telecom, un furnizor global de sisteme și soluții de telecomunicații, a preluat implementarea sistemului integrat de supraveghere maritimă și de monitorizare a traficului naval pentru Marea Egee de Nord.

Proiectul a fost atribuit de către Garda de Coastă elenă (HCG) către Intracom Telecom în urma unei licitații publice internaționale și se referă la furnizarea unui sistem integrat de supraveghere maritimă, format din trei stații de supraveghere terestră cu rază lungă de acțiune, echipate cu sisteme electro-optice sincronizate cu suport de senzori termici, radar de supraveghere maritimă, radiogoniometru, AIS, stație meteo, comunicații aeronautice terestre – maritime – aeriene și comunicații de rețea backbone securizată terestră wireless broadband.

Sistemul integrat de supraveghere maritimă va monitoriza traficul maritim prin intermediul sistemului central de monitorizare și gestionare a comenzii și controlului SISC2, care va fi adaptat în mod specific cerințelor Gărzii de Coastă Elene, pentru a permite înregistrarea, colectarea și analiza informațiilor care vor fi obținute prin intermediul sistemului, iar datele vor fi afișate în centrele de comandă ale HCG. Sistemul SISC2 de comandă și control va fi integrat cu sisteme – aplicații – baze de date – senzori de detecție ale unor entități terțe, permițând colaborarea și diseminarea datelor într-un mediu informațional operațional comun.

Se menționează că sistemul integrat a fost proiectat, dezvoltat și produs în Grecia și constă din soluții tehnologice și produse ale furnizorilor Intracom Telecom, LEONARDO S.p.A. și GEM elettronica S.r.l.

Kostas Kardaras, Director Security & Integrated Systems Division Intracom Telecom, a declarat “Proiectul a fost atribuit companiei Intracom Telecom după mai mult de patru ani de eforturi intense. Din acest motiv, aș dori să îmi exprim aprecierea, atât față de toți membrii echipelor companiei noastre care au lucrat împreună pentru obiectivul comun, dar și față de Garda de Coastă care a avut încredere în tehnologiile și produsele companiei noastre și ale partenerilor noștri.”

Intracom Telecom Undertakes the Maritime Surveillance and Vessel Traffic Monitoring Project in the North Aegean Sea in Greece

Athens, Greece – 23 May 2023 – Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, undertook the implementation of the integrated maritime surveillance and vessel traffic monitoring system for the North Aegean Sea.

The project was awarded by the Hellenic Coast Guard (HCG) to Intracom Telecom after an international public tender and it is related to the supply of an integrated maritime surveillance system, consisting of three long-range ground surveillance stations, equipped with synchronized electro-optical systems with thermal sensor support, maritime surveillance radar, radio direction finder, AIS, weather station, aeronautical land – sea – air communications and broadband wireless terrestrial secure backbone network communications.

The integrated maritime surveillance system will monitor the marine traffic through the central monitoring and management Command & Control SISC2 system, that will be customized specifically to the requirements of the Hellenic Coast Guard, to enable recording, collection and analysis of information that will be obtained through the system and data will be displayed in the command centers of HCG. The Command & Control SISC2 system will be integrated to 3rd party systems – applications – databases – detection sensors enabling the collaboration and dissemination of data in to a common operational information environment.

It is noted that the integrated system was designed, developed and produced in Greece and consists of technological solutions and products of the vendors Intracom Telecom, LEONARDO S.p.A. and GEM elettronica S.r.l.