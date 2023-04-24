Allied Telesis confirmă dedicarea faţă de parteneri
Allied Telesis, lider global în soluţii de conectivitate şi instrumente inteligente de networking, a încheiat recent Conferinţa pentru partenerii din zona EMEA cu numărul 30, ţinută în acest an în Porto, Portugalia.
La conferinţă, participanţii au fost puşi la curent cu cele mai noi soluţii Wi-Fi 6 de la Allied Telesis, care sunt pregătite pentru nevoile zilei de mâine. De asemenea, au fost înştiinţaţi despre lansarea Auger, un nou serviciu de monitorizare a infrastructurii IT de la distanţă lansat de companie.
De asemenea, în cadrul evenimentului au fost acordate premii partenerilor Allied Telesis pentru rezultate deosebite. Acestea au fost: ESC Belgium, Fastest Growing Partner of the Year – Belgia, BRS Networks Baltic AS, Partner of the Year – Estonia, ITNI, Project of the Year and Best Performance – Franţa, Inducio GmbH, Partner of the Year – Germania, m² IT Solutions, Innovation Partner of the Year – Germania, CompData, New Partner of the Year – Germania, Ingram Miro, PAN EMEA Distributor of the Year, Syscom Distributions, Regional Value-Added Distributor of the Year – Middle East, ICSNet, Partner of the year – România, Lineas y Cables, Partner of the Year – Spania, Telex, Special Loyalty Award – Spania, Grupo Portillo, Project of the Year – Spania, Esprinet Iberica, Regional Distributor of the Year – Spania, G4S, Project of the Year – Marea Britanie, Holker, Partner of the Year – Marea Britanie, Lloret, New Partner of the Year – Marea Britanie.
